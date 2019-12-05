10 Parental Control apps parents should know about

1. Net Nanny Parental Control App

The Net Nanny Parental Control App blocks dangerous content and apps on iOS, Android, Kindle, Windows and Mac. Parents can choose the specific sites and/or type of websites they can block (nudity, weapons, etc.) through a “Parent Dashboard.” If a child searches for suicide, parents get a warning. According to reviews, the app easily monitors children and parents can set up controls for different children. Some of the cons, based on reviews, are that parental alerts are not specific enough. The alerts say “inappropriate content,” rather than “porn” or “violent website.” There are also concerns the app uses a lot of battery.

Cost: $54.99 for up to five phones

Rating on Apple App Store: 3.5 out of 5, Rating on Google Play 4.1 out of 5

Website: https://get.netnanny.com

2. SecureTeen Parental Control App

The app allows parents to keep an eye on your child’s online activities, manage screen time through device schedules, and read children’s text messages. According to reviews, the app is user-friendly and has easy setup features.

However, users report it does not work well with the iPhone but that it works better with an Android. There are also concerns that phones have to be backed up very regularly to get the most up-to-date info, which can be inconvenient for some people.

Cost: 39.99 for a 1-year subscription

Rating on Apple App Store: 3.8 out of 5, Rating on Google Play: 3.8 out of 5

Website: https://www.secureteen.com/

3. Parental Control App – OurPact

OurPact is a kid tracker and family locator that enables parents to manage their family’s screen time and locate family members. The app uses GPS to tell you when your kids leave home, school or any set zones. You can also block certain websites or texting.

According to reviews, one of the pros is that the app has time control which helps parents regulate how long kids are on their smartphone. Parents also like that the app helps block other apps that can be distracting when children need to be doing homework. However, parents say one of the cons to the app is that its good for monitoring young kids, but teens have figured out how to ignore the locator.

Cost: 1.99 or 6.99 for OurPact Premium

Rating on Apple Store 4.6 out of 5, Rating on Google Play: 2.5 out of 5

Website: https://ourpact.com/

4. FamiSafe

Supports GPS tracking has an app blocker and web filtering, screen time control and checks children’s photos. Parents are notified about potentially inappropriate photos. According to reviews parents just seem to like how the features work.

Cost: 9.99 for one month, 19.99 for three months or 59.99 for one year

Rating on Apple App store: 3.9 out of 5, Rating on Google Play: 4.2 out of 5

Website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/

5. Family Time/Screen Time

According to reviews, people have said Family Time/Screen Time is one of the more affordable apps they’ve used to monitor their children. However, people have also said that the features are not explained well. That means a lot of contact with customer service or checking the Q & A page. However, people are posting great reviews about the customer service department.

Website: https://familytime.io/get-started.html

Cost: 1.49-2.25 per month depending on what version is chosen.

Rating on Apple Store 2.7 out of 5 (featured as Screen Time), Rating on Google Play 3.6 out of 5

6. Mobicip

The Mobicip app allows parents to block websites, limit screen time, block apps, track location & monitor browsing history on multiple smartphones. The app works on tablets & computers too.

According to reviews, people say the app allows parents to turn off access to the internet at hourly intervals. However, parents also reported that it stops working sometimes and then children’s phones are left unprotected.

Cost: 39.99 for five devices

Rating on Apple App store: 3.9 out of 5, rating on Google Play 3.0 of 5

Website: https://www.mobicip.com/

7. Qustodio Parental Control

With Qustodio Parental Control, not only can you block a certain kind of content or any app, but you can also view their activity on various social media platforms like Facebook. Additionally, it is packed with various features like location tracking, text alert, and call blocking.

According to reviews, people say this is an easy app to use and that children can easily get to web pages they need for school. However, in a review a user commented the app did not catch some of the inappropriate stuff that was already downloaded to the phone before Qustodio was installed.

Cost: 54.99 for a 1-year subscription

Rating on Apple Store 2.8 out of 5, Rating on Google Play 3.4 out of 5

Website: https://www.qustodio.com

8. Spyzie

Spyzie is a parental monitoring app that allows parents to keep track of their children’s devices. The app claims to help monitor apps like Snapchat, call logs, GPS, web history, and photos.

App has to be purchased through https://www.spyzie.com. Therefore, there are no ratings on the Apple app store or Google Play.

9. mSpy/mLite Tracker App

Description: Started out a spying app for employers to dig up dirt on employees. mSpy allows you to keep track of Snapchat and emails and offers GPS tracking. According to reviews, pros include: Most reviews show people are very happy with the apps’ GPS feature. Cons Include: Most bad reviews seem to center on billing issues and not the way the app functions.

Cost: plans begin at 9.99 a month

Rating on Apple Store 4.2 out of 5, Rating on Google Play 3.4 out of 5

Website: https://mliteapp.com/

FlexiSpy

FlexiSpy allows you to keep track of Facebook, text messaging calls, Skype and gives photo alerts. According to the developer’s website, the app for Android has over 150 features, which is more than any competing product.