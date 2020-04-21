We Are Stronger!

The NB3 Foundation (https://nb3foundation.org/) COVID-19 Response Fund has been started in response to COVID-19. This a donor driven fund and will support two primary areas within Native American communities. 1. Access to nutritional food and clean water and 2. Access to education opportunities and youth development. We have begun to distribute funds to communities and will be delivering food boxes to the Navajo Nation early next week. Here is the link to the donation page: https://www.classy.org/give/92644/#!/donation/checkout