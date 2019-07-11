UNM Women’s Football Clinic

The University of New Mexico will host the 26th Annual New Mexico Women’s Football Clinic on Monday, July 22 at Dreamstyle Stadium with registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will educate you regarding football and the UNM Lobo football program as well as have some fun out on the field after dinner and a question and answer time with Coach Davie.

Proceeds benefit the Send-A-Kid Program, which allows underprivileged youth to attend Lobo football games. Go to https://golobos.com/news/2019/7/9/26th-annual-womens-football-clinic-mon-july-22.aspx to register.