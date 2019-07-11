UNM Women’s Football Clinic

KRQE Cares

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE Cares Partners

Kirtland Federal Credit Union

Assistance League

The University of New Mexico will host the 26th Annual New Mexico Women’s Football Clinic on Monday, July 22 at Dreamstyle Stadium with registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will educate you regarding football and the UNM Lobo football program as well as have some fun out on the field after dinner and a question and answer time with Coach Davie.

Proceeds benefit the Send-A-Kid Program, which allows underprivileged youth to attend Lobo football games. Go to https://golobos.com/news/2019/7/9/26th-annual-womens-football-clinic-mon-july-22.aspx to register.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss