Toughest Monster Truck Tour partners with KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids!

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Albuquerque Jan 17 – 18, 2020 and they want to support the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. You can go to any SHOE DEPT/ENCORE and purchase a new pair of athlete shoes for a child in need and get a pair of tickets to the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Friday, Jan 17th! You can also pick up Pit Passes which will get you on the track prior to the show to meet the drivers and get up close to the trucks! Go to any SHOE DEPT/ENCORE store to purchase a pair of shoes to donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids. Locations listed here – https://www.google.com/search?q=shoe+dept+albuquerque&rlz=1C1GCEB_enUS871US871&oq=shoe&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j69i57j0l2j69i60l4.2235j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8