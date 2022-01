ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has announced that it has extended the deadline for its COVID Customer Relief Fund which helps families, small businesses, and nonprofits struggling to pay their electric bills. The program helps eligible customers pay down, and sometimes pay off their past-due PNM bills.

In a news release from the utility company, PNM states that due to the number of customers that are still experiencing financial hardship from the pandemic, the funding has been extended to March 31, 2022. PNM reports that there are close to 40,000 customers in the state that are behind on their PNM bill with about $13.2 million past due.