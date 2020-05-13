1  of  2
The UNM Lobos in partnership with Protect NM to collect PPE for the Navajo Nation.

The UNM Lobos are teaming up with “Protect New Mexico” (protectnm.com) to do a PPE (personal protective equipment) drive on Saturday at the Pit.  The focus on the drive will be providing PEE for the Navajo Nation which has been hit hard by the Pandemic. Saturday, May 16 from 10am – 4pm you can drop off PPE at the Dreamstyle Arean (THE PIT) parking lot north entrance.

There will be giveaways through out the day. Giveaways include – Electric Playhouse Tickets, Boese Brothers Brewery Growlers, Lobo Merchandise, and Villa Myriam Coffee and Food Discounts!

Learn more at https://www.protectnm.com/

