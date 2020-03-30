Thank those that are serving our community during the Covid19 outbreak.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) - KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids provides local elementary students with a brand new pair of sneakers, something many of them would otherwise go without. There are new changes that will be implemented this year.

KRQE Community Relations Director visits the set to discuss these new changes. KRQE Cares has three initiatives that are always expanding: Shoes for Kids, Books for Kids, and Food for Kids.