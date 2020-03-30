1  of  2
Thank those that are serving our community during the Covid19 outbreak.

Take some time while at home and do a fun project with the kids by having them draw pictures and write notes to those that are serving our community during the Covid19 outbreak. Here are some ideas, first responders, local hospitals nurses and doctors, your primary care and pediatricians, neighborhood grocery store workers, garbage pick up, schools where breakfast and lunches are being handed out, mail carriers, and the restaurants you are driving through for food. Drop them off at your local fire departments, hospitals, doctors offices, etc.

