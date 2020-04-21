Thank a NM Nurse!

NM Nursing Excellence would like you to join them in thanking the nurses in New Mexico.

#ThankNMNurses/Thank a New Mexico Nurse Page

Here are some great ways to thank NM nurses.

Share your message of thanks on Facebook by creating a Facebook post and using the hashtag #ThankNMNurses. We are monitoring that hashtag and sharing posts that use it on our Facebook page. OR Submit a message of thanks on our Thank a New Mexico Nurse page: https://forms.gle/QZK6gtSDiFC4vRZJ7. We will share these messages on Facebook throughout the week/month.

You can also help us by sharing the #ThankNMNurses post and/or that Facebook frame post that we added to Facebook this morning. Here is a quick link to NMCNE’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NMCNE/