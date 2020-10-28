Support Toys for Tots by Donating a Toy this Holiday Season.

Help to provide a gift for a child that may not, otherwise, receive a gift for Christmas. The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) and any ABQ Fire Station or for more locations go to https://albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx. To donate online go to https://marinetoysfortots.salsalabs.org/localdonationform/index.html?fun_local_campaign_designation=NM-Albuquerque&scf_unit_code_supporter=NM-Albuquerque.

