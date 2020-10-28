Support Toys for Tots by Donating a Toy this Holiday Season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 wants to say thank you to all our viewers, helping hundreds of kids lace up a new pair of shoes. News 13 hosted a grab and go Shoes for Kids distribution at Atrisco Elementary School Thursday.

Parents had designated times to pick up a bag with socks, dental supplies, a book, a mask and a voucher to get a new pair of shoes. It was all possible thanks to your donations and our partners with the Assistance League, Kirtland Federal Credit Union and the Shoe Department.