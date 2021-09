SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Health experts in New Mexico are working on research to treat and prevent COVID-19. The AXXESS research group in Santa Fe is looking for people to participate in a new clinical trial that is designed to treat people who are living in a household with someone infected with COVID.

Doctor Linda Gorgos is leading the "Move Ahead" trial in Santa Fe. She explains, “The idea is that we can treat the household contacts who are not already ill and try to prevent them from getting COVID in the first place or if they do get COVID to make it a much milder illness.”