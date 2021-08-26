“Shoes for Kids” drive raises $23K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge thank you to everyone who donated to the “Shoes for Kids” fundraiser. During a donation drive, Thursday, KRQE Cares and partners raised a whopping $23,000 through our phone bank and the online donation portal.
Thanks also to the volunteers from the Assistance League who manned the phone, taking in about $10,000 of the amount. The money goes toward putting Albuquerque Public School students in need, into brand new shoes to kick off the school year. If you missed the phone bank but still want to help, visit krqe.com/krqe-cares.