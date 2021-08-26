“Shoes for Kids” drive raises $23K

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Killing protected birds is a federal crime. One local bird rehabilitator had to euthanize one last month after it was gunned down near the Corrales Bosque Preserve.

Mikal Deese is currently caring for nearly 50 birds of 20 different species at her Corrales home. The wild bird rehabilitator says the Mississippi Kite is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Act. Deese said Mississippi Kites are more prevalent in the southeastern United States and uncommon here. Deese had one come in last month that she had to euthanize. "It is awful," Deese said. "It is a beautiful bird. It should be out flying."