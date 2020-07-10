News Alert
Mudd Volleyball is Going Virtual – Benefiting Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation

This year the Carrie Tingley Mudd Volleyball Tournament will be virtual!

The event will include teams holding their own at-home games with t-shirts available for sale. We encourage teams to send us photos or videos of their play. We will have our costume and team name contests with chances for teams to earn free registration for our 2021 tournament. Go to https://www.abqmuddvolleyball.org/virtual-mudd-volleyball-2020/ to register your team of 2 or more! Let’s support the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

In addition, the Foundation will be selling Mudd Volleyball branded face masks at area Albertson’s Markets and through ABQ Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in July. 

