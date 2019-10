The New Mexico BioPark Society is proud to continue the tradition of thrilling your family with our tricks and treats…join us at the new and improved Boo at the Zoo on October 26, presented by After Hours Pediatrics! For more information and to buy your tickets go to https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/events/halloween

To enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets go to -https://nmliving.com/2019/10/03/boo-at-the-zoo-ticket-giveaway