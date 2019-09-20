KRQE Cares provides shoes to Albuquerque kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big thank you to all our viewers, who helped put shoes on the feet of more than 450 kids Friday.

KRQE News 13 visited Hawthorne Elementary School to hand out shoes as part of the KRQE Cares program. It was made possible by donations from viewers, as well as KRQE partners, the Assistance League and the Shoe Department.

“You can just see how excited they are, they’re very well-behaved. They have been looking forward to this day,” said Principal Judy Martin-Tafoya.

This was KRQE’s first shoe-distribution event of the school year, with seven more schools to go.