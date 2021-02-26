KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids – Donate Today

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids have a new pair of shoes thanks to viewers' generous donations. "Just having them drive by and see their teachers and see us again it's amazing," said Cochiti Elementary School Principal Laura Hansen.

KRQE Cares and its partners hosted a grab-and-go Shoes For Kids distribution at Cochiti Elementary School Friday. Teachers and staff also passed out a bag with socks, dental supplies, a book, and a mask.