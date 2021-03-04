KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Corporate Sponsor, Kirtland Federal Credit Union – CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids have a new pair of shoes thanks to KRQE News 13 viewer donations. KRQE Cares and its partners hosted a grab-and-go Shoes for Kids distribution at Mountain View Elementary School Wednesday.

Teachers and staff passed out nearly 300 care packages that included a voucher for a pair of shoes, a bag with socks, dental supplies, a book, and a mask. Staff members say it was also a chance to reconnect with students face-to-face.