KRQE Cares SHOES FOR KIDS in partnership with Assistance League of ABQ, Kirtland Federal Credit Union, and the SHOE DEPT has put over 18,000 brand new pairs of shoes on Title 1 students through our viewers generous donations. We have many more children in need of new shoes in the Title 1 schools. Please donate online to help us continue to put new shoes on kids!

August is our campaign month to raise funding to purchase shoes, and to also receive donated shoes. You can go to any of the SHOE DEPT and SHOE DEPT ENCORE stores and purchase a pair of shoes with a 15% discount and donate them. The stores locations are in Cottonwood Mall, Coronado Mall, Pavilions at San Mateo and Las Estancias off Rio Bravo.

