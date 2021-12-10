KRQE Cares providing shoes for Albuquerque kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids have a new pair of shoes thanks to your generous donations.

“One of the children said to me ‘After I wear my shoes I give them to my sister.’ A lot of our families have shared to do and you don’t always get to a pair of new shoes. This is really exciting to get new shoes,” a teacher said.

KRQE Cares and its partners delivered care packages to Dolores Gonzales Elementary on Friday. Teachers and staff passed out a voucher for a pair of shoes, a bag with socks, dental supplies, a book, and a mask.

