KRQE Cares provides vouchers for new shoes to elementary school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque elementary students will soon be walking in a new pair of shoes thanks to KRQE News 13 viewers. About 300 children at Apache Elementary School were given a voucher for new shoes as well as a care bag filled with socks on Monday morning.

