KRQE Cares provides vouchers for new shoes to elementary school students

KRQE Cares

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque elementary students will soon be walking in a new pair of shoes thanks to KRQE News 13 viewers. About 300 children at Apache Elementary School were given a voucher for new shoes as well as a care bag filled with socks on Monday morning.

It’s the results of the latest KRQE Cares campaign and viewers’ generous donations. Visit the KRQE Cares page and click the red Donate Now button to make a donation to Shoes for Kids, providing new shoes for students in need.

