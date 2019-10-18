KRQE Cares provides 420 pairs of shoes to kids at Pajarito Elementary School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE Cares project helped fill a big need at a local elementary school.

“Some of them are hand-me-downs after hand-me-downs, or they’re used shoes, some of our kids come to school even for P.E. even without sneakers,” Debra Larribas at Pajarito Elementary School said.

Members of the KRQE News 13 team spent the morning putting shoes on 420 kids at Pajarito Elementary School, thanks to your generous donations. It’s part of our push to make sure every APS student at schools in need has a brand new pair of shoes for the year.

There are still six more schools to go. To learn more about KRQE Cares, click here.