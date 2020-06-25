KRQE Cares is pleased to partner with American Home Furniture and Mattress. Albuquerque Heading Home is a non-profit organization that places homeless families in permanent housing. American Home Furniture and Mattress has donated over 100 brand new twin mattresses to help assure these families have a bed to sleep on. American Home Furniture and Mattress will be donating 100’s more throughout the year. @americanhome505 or #americanhome505. https://headinghome.org/programs-overview/albuquerque-heading-home/
KRQE Cares partners with American Home Furniture and Mattress
by: Carolyn RushPosted: / Updated: