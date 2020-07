KRQE Cares and Assistance League of ABQ in partnership are asking for your donation to help us purchase masks for the many children in our community that can not afford one. When our children go back to school they’ll be required to wear a face mask. Many kids in our APS Title 1 schools don’t have access to masks.

You can help these children by going to the RED DONATE BUTTON below. Your donation will go through Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit organization.