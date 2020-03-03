KRQE Cares holds fundraising campaign to benefit Shoes For Kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign gets new shoes to children who need them the most. This month, KRQE is launching a fundraising campaign to make it all happen.

SHOE DEPT and SHOE DEPT ENCORE Regional Manager Laura Wood and KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush visit the set to discuss the campaign and how you can help out.

“It’s one of our initiatives under KRQE Cares, and that is putting shoes on every child in a Title 1 school. And so we’ve almost put about 17,500 pairs of shoes on kids since we started this program,” said Carolyn. “Each year it’s about 3,000 kiddos were at our last school because of course school’s coming to an end. We have another 400 kiddos to put shoes on at this next school that we’ll do this last month. But the fundraising is for next year, we’re building the funds up to do about eight schools next year.”

Carolyn explains that while eight schools don’t seem like a lot, each student in the school will be receiving schools that add up to about 300 to 600 kids in one day. During one of KRQE Cares shoe donations events, children will get a brand new pair of shoes, a pair of socks, Assistance League of Albuquerque provides books, Henry Schein provides dental services, and Smith’s offers a fresh snack.

SHOE DEPT and SHOE DEPT ENCORE stores make it easy to donate to Shoes for Kids. Anyone who is purchasing shoes to donate to the campaign can visit any SHOE DEPT store to receive 15% off of their donation.

A phone bank will be held on Tuesday, March 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on KRQE and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX NM.

You can also make donations online by visiting KRQE Cares and clicking on the red button.