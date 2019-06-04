KRQE Cares Food for Kids Campaign

KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting non-perishable food during the month of June to benefit the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. The food donated will be used to supply food boxes and snack bags to families with young children and teens that are displaced and are living in shelters, hotels, cars, or temporarily staying with family or friends.

You can go to any Albuquerque Smith’s grocery store to donate during the month of June.

Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title I Homeless Project

• Cheese or peanut butter crackers

• Beef jerky

• Applesauce

• Pudding

• Fruit cups

• Granola bars

• Power bars

• Cereal bars

• Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee items

• Ravioli/spaghetti-os

• Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)

• Ramen noodles

• Tomato juice

• Packaged nuts

• Trail mix

• Fruit snacks

• Dried fruits

• Peanut butter

• Any kind of pasta

• Spaghetti sauce

• Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)

• Macaroni and cheese

• Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish

• Boxed drinks and juices

• Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)

• Pop tarts

• Individual packets of oatmeal

• Plastic spoons

• Gallon-size zip lock bags

• Canned Tuna

• Bags of rice or beans

