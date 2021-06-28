KRQE Cares Food for Kids campaign partners with ABQ Smiths Food and Drug

For the past six years KRQE Cares Food for Kids project has partnered with Smith’s Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food for the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. From July 1 – 31 you can drop off food in the boxes located at the front of each Albuquerque Smith’s store. See below some ideas of the type food needed. The food is distributed to over 4,000 homeless students and their families.
Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title 1 Homeless Project –
- Cheese or peanut butter crackers
- Beef jerky
- Applesauce
- Pudding
- Fruit cups
- Granola bars
- Power bars
- Cereal bars
- Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee items
- Ravioli/spaghetti-o’s
- Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)
- Ramen noodles
- Tomato juice
- Packaged nuts
- Trail mix
- Fruit snacks
- Dried fruits
- Peanut butter
- Any kind of pasta
- Spaghetti sauce
- Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)
- Macaroni and cheese
- Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish
- Boxed drinks and juices
- Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)
- Pop tarts
- Individual packets of oatmeal
- Plastic spoons
- Gallon-size zip lock bags
- Canned Tuna
- Bags of rice or beans
Any donations of these types of items would be greatly appreciated.