KRQE Cares Food for Kids campaign partners with ABQ Smiths Food and Drug

For the past six years KRQE Cares Food for Kids project has partnered with Smith’s Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food for the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. From July 1 – 31 you can drop off food in the boxes located at the front of each Albuquerque Smith’s store. See below some ideas of the type food needed. The food is distributed to over 4,000 homeless students and their families.

Non-Perishable Food Items needed for the Title 1 Homeless Project –

Cheese or peanut butter crackers

Beef jerky

Applesauce

Pudding

Fruit cups

Granola bars

Power bars

Cereal bars

Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee items

Ravioli/spaghetti-o’s

Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)

Ramen noodles

Tomato juice

Packaged nuts

Trail mix

Fruit snacks

Dried fruits

Peanut butter

Any kind of pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)

Macaroni and cheese

Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish

Boxed drinks and juices

Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)

Pop tarts

Individual packets of oatmeal

Plastic spoons

Gallon-size zip lock bags

Canned Tuna

Bags of rice or beans

Any donations of these types of items would be greatly appreciated.