ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) On Monday, January 24th, Apache Elementary School students were gifted vouchers for a brand new pair of shoes. Every student received a bag filled with goodies like a book, socks, and a new mask. Included in the bag were the shoe vouchers.

The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign along with viewer donations help communities support their children in need with a new pair of shoes. Principal Michelle Waldrop and her students were thrilled and thankful for the generous donations from the community. Visit KRQE Cares page and hit the Donate Now button to make a donation to help Shoes for Kids provide new shoes to students in need.