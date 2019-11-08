KRQE Cares delivers shoes to kids at Alamosa Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local kids are wearing brand new shoes thanks to your generosity.

The KRQE Cares program visited Alamosa Elementary School Friday morning, for their third shoe distribution event this school year. It’s made possible by viewer donations, as well as the Shoe Department, the Assistance League, and Kirtland Federal Credit Union.

“It’s just an opportunity that our children usually don’t have, and I think the biggest piece is that it’s a community event, the entire school is involved. All grade levels,” said Principal Ulrike Kerstges.

In all, 480 students received shoes. There are still five more schools to go.