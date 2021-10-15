KRQE Cares delivers shoe vouchers to local elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids are continuing to receive a new pair of shoes thanks to your generous donations.

While the pandemic has kept volunteers out of schools, KRQE Cares and its partner delivered book bags and vouchers for a new pair of shoes to La Mesa Elementary on Thursday.

On Friday, they were handed out to more than 400 students after school.

