KRQE Cares delivers shoe vouchers to local elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local kids are continuing to receive a new pair of shoes thanks to your generous donations.
While the pandemic has kept volunteers out of schools, KRQE Cares and its partner delivered book bags and vouchers for a new pair of shoes to La Mesa Elementary on Thursday.
On Friday, they were handed out to more than 400 students after school.