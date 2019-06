KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting non-perishable food during the month of June to benefit the APS Title 1 Homeless Project. The food donated will be used to supply food boxes and snack bags to families with young children and teens that are displaced and are living in shelters, hotels, cars, or temporarily staying with family or friends.

You can go to any Albuquerque Smith's grocery store to donate during the month of June.