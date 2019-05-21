KRQE Cares Books for Kids & Park Locations

Donate Now

by: Carolyn Rush

Join us for a KRQE Cares Books for Kids Event!  We will host a Summer Story Time in the Park Kick off event at Tower Pond Park. Saturday, June 8th from 9am – 1pm. Come have a great time reading, getting resources for summer reading programs, free books, and pictures with super heros!

Children from low-income families routinely lose two to three months of reading proficiency every summer. 

APS Title I Story Time in the Park was created to get books into the hands of kids!  It is key to preventing summer reading loss.  

  • Story Time in the Park is an APS Title I Family Engagement initiative that provides certified teachers who host read aloud sessions for children and their families at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County
  • Through modeling and teaching, caring adults learn about the reading process, strategies for reading aloud, and questioning techniques for reading comprehension
  • Families leave each Story Time in the Park Session with a copy of the book that was read and shared, and a “tip sheet” of strategies and supports for reading at home
  • The aim is to support families so they can guide their children toward reading proficiency and a life-long joy of reading
  • Young children who have access to books in the home, and who are read aloud to regularly, have the best chance of becoming successful readers (Snow 2014)  

Free Lunch and Story Time in the Park 

June 10, 2019 – July 18, 2019
NOTE:  Teachers will read at the parks Monday – Thursday
Lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:00am – 1:00pm (Check park for details)

Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE
Montgomery Park5510 Ponderosa NE
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd NW
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain NW
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW
Mountain View Community Center201 Prosperity SE
South Broadway Park236 Garfield SE
Trumbull Park419 Pennsylvania SE
Wilson Park6000 Anderson SE
Alamosa Park1100 Bataan Dr SW
Raymac Park320 Morton Ln SW
South Valley Pool3912 Isleta Blvd SW
Tom Tenorio Park2900 Arenal Rd SW
Tower Park601 86th St SW
Valle del Bosque480 Sunset Rd SW
Paseo del Rio Apartments501 Poco Loco SW

