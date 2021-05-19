KRQE Cares Books for Kids Joins APS Title 1 Story Time in the Parks

Albuquerque Public Schools – Title I Story Time in the Park 2021

June 7, 2021 – July 15, 2021
Teachers will distribute books at the parks Monday – Thursday
NOTE – Lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:30am – 1:00pm (Check park for details)

Sites and Locations

Northeast
Aztec Park  – 3400 Moon NE
Chelwood Park  –  13205 San Juan NE
General Bradley Housing   –  140 General Bradley NE
Grisham Park  –  Veranda and Hoyle NE
Martineztown North –  1825 Edith NE
Montgomery Park  – 5301 Ponderosa NE
Sandia Vista Park  –  11505 Chico NE
Northwest
4-H Park   – 1400 Menaul NW
60th Street Housing  –   100-200 60th St. NW
Alameda Spray Park  –  9800 4th St. NW
Goodrich Park  –  200 Delamar Rd. NW
La Ladera Park  –  211 Los Ranchos NW
Paradise Hills Community Center  –  5901 Paradise Blvd NW              
Santa Fe Village Park  –  5700 Bogart NW
Tiguex Park – 1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Southeast
Herman Sanchez Community Center  –  1830 Williams SE                                                                           
Jack and Jill Park  – 433 Arizona SE
Trumbull Park   – 419 Pennsylvania SE
Southwest
Alamosa Community Center  –  6900 Gonzales Rd SW
Atrisco Park  –  211 Atrisco Dr. SW
Los Padillas Community Center  –  2117 Los Padillas Rd SW
Raymac Park   –  2805 Morton SW
South Valley Pool  –   3912 Isleta Blvd SW
Tom Tenorio Park  –  2900 Arenal Rd. SW
Tower Park  –  601 86th St. SW
Valle del Bosque  –  480 Sunset Rd SW
Westgate Community Park   –  Valley View Drive SW
Westside Community Center  –  1250 Isleta Blvd SW

