KRQE Cares Books for Kids Joins APS Title 1 Story Time in the Parks

Albuquerque Public Schools – Title I Story Time in the Park 2021
|June 7, 2021 – July 15, 2021
Teachers will distribute books at the parks Monday – Thursday
NOTE – Lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:30am – 1:00pm (Check park for details)
Sites and Locations
|Northeast
|Aztec Park – 3400 Moon NE
|Chelwood Park – 13205 San Juan NE
|General Bradley Housing – 140 General Bradley NE
|Grisham Park – Veranda and Hoyle NE
|Martineztown North – 1825 Edith NE
|Montgomery Park – 5301 Ponderosa NE
|Sandia Vista Park – 11505 Chico NE
|Northwest
|4-H Park – 1400 Menaul NW
|60th Street Housing – 100-200 60th St. NW
|Alameda Spray Park – 9800 4th St. NW
|Goodrich Park – 200 Delamar Rd. NW
|La Ladera Park – 211 Los Ranchos NW
|Paradise Hills Community Center – 5901 Paradise Blvd NW
|Santa Fe Village Park – 5700 Bogart NW
|Tiguex Park – 1800 Mountain Rd. NW
|Southeast
|Herman Sanchez Community Center – 1830 Williams SE
|Jack and Jill Park – 433 Arizona SE
|Trumbull Park – 419 Pennsylvania SE
|Southwest
|Alamosa Community Center – 6900 Gonzales Rd SW
|Atrisco Park – 211 Atrisco Dr. SW
|Los Padillas Community Center – 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW
|Raymac Park – 2805 Morton SW
|South Valley Pool – 3912 Isleta Blvd SW
|Tom Tenorio Park – 2900 Arenal Rd. SW
|Tower Park – 601 86th St. SW
|Valle del Bosque – 480 Sunset Rd SW
|Westgate Community Park – Valley View Drive SW
|Westside Community Center – 1250 Isleta Blvd SW