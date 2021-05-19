KRQE Cares Books for Kids Joins APS Title 1 Story Time in the Parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) –More than two dozen farms in southern New Mexico have applied for a program that will pay them not to plant their fields as water managers look for new ways to stretch resources in the drought-stricken state.

It’s the first phase of a multiyear pilot project being managed by the Office of the State Engineer. State Engineer John D’Antonio has described the program as essential for ensuring the aquifers in the lower Rio Grande remain at sustainable levels in the future.