KRQE Cares Books for Kids and APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park

Story Time in the Park – Grab and Go Distribution is from June 8, 2020 – July 16, 2020 11:30am – 1:00pm. Teachers will distribute books at the sites Monday–Thursday, one bag per vehicle, until they run out. Each book bag will contain several items, such as a new book, read aloud activity sheet, bookmark, article on the essential reading elements and strategies to help your student at home, etc.

The City will also do a Grab and Go Distribution of free lunches for the children. For more information about the free lunch in the park program go to – https://www.cabq.gov/family/community-centers/youth-food-service-program