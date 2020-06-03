Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

KRQE Cares Books for Kids and APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park

KRQE Cares

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Story Time in the Park – Grab and Go Distribution is from June 8, 2020 – July 16, 2020 11:30am – 1:00pm. Teachers will distribute books at the sites Monday–Thursday, one bag per vehicle, until they run out. Each book bag will contain several items, such as a new book, read aloud activity sheet, bookmark, article on the essential reading elements and strategies to help your student at home, etc.

The City will also do a Grab and Go Distribution of free lunches for the children. For more information about the free lunch in the park program go to – https://www.cabq.gov/family/community-centers/youth-food-service-program

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss