KRQE Cares Books for Kids & Park Locations

Join us for a KRQE Cares Books for Kids Event! We will host a Summer Story Time in the Park Kick off event at Tower Pond Park. Saturday, June 8th from 9am - 1pm. Come have a great time reading, getting resources for summer reading programs, free books, and pictures with super heros!

Children from low-income families routinely lose two to three months of reading proficiency every summer.

APS Title I Story Time in the Park was created to get books into the hands of kids! It is key to preventing summer reading loss.

Story Time in the Park is an APS Title I Family Engagement initiative that provides certified teachers who host read aloud sessions for children and their families at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County

Through modeling and teaching, caring adults learn about the reading process, strategies for reading aloud, and questioning techniques for reading comprehension

Families leave each Story Time in the Park Session with a copy of the book that was read and shared, and a “tip sheet” of strategies and supports for reading at home

The aim is to support families so they can guide their children toward reading proficiency and a life-long joy of reading

Young children who have access to books in the home, and who are read aloud to regularly, have the best chance of becoming successful readers (Snow 2014)

Free Lunch and Story Time in the Park

June 10, 2019 – July 18, 2019

NOTE: Teachers will read at the parks Monday – Thursday

Lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:00am – 1:00pm (Check park for details)