Join us for the Ronald McDonald House Swing Fore the House!

It’s something we see every day – children healing because they’re surrounded by their families. families whose children are hospitalized or receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging.
Swing Fore the House is our annual golf tournament held at the beautiful Tanoan Country Club. The tournament includes 7:30 AM and 1:30 PM, 18 hole flights, various contests, raffles, silent auction, and meals. Enjoy a great day of golf and networking with city, state, and regional business and community leaders. Swing Fore the House is a great way to entertain your clients, friends, or family and help local New Mexico children and families. For more information or to register, go to https://www.rmhc-nm.org/events/swing-fore-the-house/.