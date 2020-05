Runners and walkers, we miss you too! And while we can’t run together in person just yet, we can still join in support of Run for the Zoo and our beloved BioPark through the VIRTUAL Run for the Zoo!

You’re invited to join us anytime May 17 through 24 to run or walk, indoors or outdoors, bike or skateboard, for a half marathon, 10K, 5K or 1 Mile “your way”.