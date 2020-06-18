Join Children’s Cancer Fund of NM in supporting families experiencing Childhood Cancer.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico exists to help New Mexico’s children with cancer and their families cope with the day-to-day educational, emotional and financial needs of living with and fighting cancer.

As a non-profit organization CCF hosts the Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament and Gala each year which is their largest fundraiser each year. For the first time since 1986, the Erin Trujeque Memorial will not take place in July due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The CCFNM has tentatively scheduled the event for October 29.

Unfortunately, however, children in New Mexico continue to get diagnosed with cancer and need your help.  Please visit our “Little Hands Still Need Big Hearts” Online Auction at http://www.ccfnm.org/ from July 9 starting at 5:30pm – July 23 until 7:00pm.

