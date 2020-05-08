Isotopes and Roadrunner Food Bank

The MiLB CommUNITY First campaign, in partnership with Feeding America, will raise funds for local food banks and honor local heroes on the pandemic’s front lines. For every $10 donated through this campaign, one ticket to a future MiLB game will be donated to a hero of the pandemic.

Donations will be distributed by Feeding America to the local food bank within the Feeding America network nearest to the selected MiLB team. Roadrunner Food Bank will be the recipient of all donations through the Albuquerque isotopes. To donate, go to https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first?utm_source=milb&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=community-first&utm_content=press-release-button&utm_term=205.