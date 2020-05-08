Isotopes and Roadrunner Food Bank

KRQE Cares

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The MiLB CommUNITY First campaign, in partnership with Feeding America, will raise funds for local food banks and honor local heroes on the pandemic’s front lines. For every $10 donated through this campaign, one ticket to a future MiLB game will be donated to a hero of the pandemic.

Donations will be distributed by Feeding America to the local food bank within the Feeding America network nearest to the selected MiLB team. Roadrunner Food Bank will be the recipient of all donations through the Albuquerque isotopes. To donate, go to https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first?utm_source=milb&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=community-first&utm_content=press-release-button&utm_term=205.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss