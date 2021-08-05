Help a kid get new pair of shoes with ‘KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is a program that puts new shoes on children in the lowest income Title 1 schools in Albuquerque. The need is so great, as many children in the community never had the opportunity to have a brand new pair of shoes.

Your generous donations have allowed KRQE to put shoes on many needy children, and we have many more schools to get to. You can donate through the DONATE NOW button at krqecares.com. Your donation goes to our non-profit partner, Assistance League of ABQ.

