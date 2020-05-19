Live Now
Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Saturday May 23

If you need free groceries, join us for a drive-thru event Saturday May 23rd from 9 to 11 am at Harvest Fellowship, located at 5331 Montaño Rd NW. 

Convoy of Hope, Harvest Fellowship, New Mexico Prays, the City of Albuquerque, Presbyterian Healthcare, Albuquerque Public Schools, Xfinity, APD, Chick-fil-A, and Right Way Roofing are partnering to give away 40,000 pounds of fresh dairy, produce, and household supplies to families in need.

Saturday May 23rd, 9-11 am at Harvest Fellowship 5331 Montaño Rd NW. 

