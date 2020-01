ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local elementary students got a new pair of shoes thanks to your generosity.

Volunteers were out Friday morning putting shoes on kids at Duranes Elementary as part of our KRQE Cares Program.

As always, KRQE News 13 wants to thank you for your donations, as well as our partners for their continued support. We have five more schools to go this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.