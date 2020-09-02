The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Children’s Cancer Fund of NM is dedicated to assisting families through the difficult journey of childhood cancer. From the moment a New Mexico child is diagnosed with cancer, the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is there to help by providing the day-to-day needs to alleviate the emotional and financial burdens of childhood cancer. Donations are used to provide programs and services to children with cancer and their families ensuring that every child will receive the highest quality of care as they face the battle of their lives.

Your donation will help with the amazing work Children’s Cancer Fund of NM is doing every day for the families in our community. Donate at http://www.ccfnm.org/.