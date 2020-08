Doggie Dash & Dawdle is Animal Humane’s signature event & largest fundraiser. Recognized as Albuquerque’s must-attend event for pets & the people who love them, Doggie Dash attracts thousands of attendees each year.

This year, with the community’s safety top-of-mind, the 38th Annual Doggie Dash will be a virtual event.

You can register for many fun online activities and register at https://doggiedashanddawdle.givecloud.co/home