The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. We hope you will join us on our mission because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented. For more information about the luncheon go to – https://ahaalbuquerque.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20192020AlbuquerqueGoRedLuncheon/tabid/1056602/Default.aspx
American Heart Association Red Dress for Women Luncheon
by: Carolyn RushPosted: / Updated: