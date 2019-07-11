American Cancer Society- Relay for Life

Have Fun! Raise Funds! Fight Cancer!
The Relay For Life movement is American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. From team members to volunteers, we all want to remember those we’ve lost, help those affected today, and give us a home team advantage against cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer through this fun and inspirational event, we can accomplish anything. For more information to go https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay&_ga=2.204549328.1781411201.1562886268-1411464889.1560281226