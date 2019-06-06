ABQ BioPark Summer Nights Concert Series

Enjoy a great concert in a beautiful setting and picnic style at the ABQ BioPark Summer Nights Concerts Thursday evenings from 7pm – 9pm.



June 13 PANdemonium Brazilian percussion, Afro-Cuban percussion and Trinidadian Steel Drums

June 20 Howie Day, An American singer-songwriter who is known for his energetic, heartfelt

June 27 Slaid Cleaves, An American singer-songwriter out of Austin, TX,

July 11 Hot Club of Cowtown, An American hot jazz and Western swing trio.

July 18 Kyle Martin, Country music with a rock influence

July 25 Ivon Ulibarri & Café Mocha, Salsa dance music.

You can win a family four pack of tickets by going to newmexicolivinglocal.com.

For more information: https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/events/summer-concerts

