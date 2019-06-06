Donate Now

KRQE Cares Partners

Kirtland Federal Credit Union

Assistance League

ABQ BioPark Summer Nights Concert Series

KRQE Cares

by: Carolyn Rush

Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy a great concert in a beautiful setting and picnic style at the ABQ BioPark Summer Nights Concerts Thursday evenings from 7pm – 9pm.


June 13    PANdemonium Brazilian percussion, Afro-Cuban percussion and Trinidadian Steel Drums
June 20    Howie Day, An American singer-songwriter who is known for his energetic, heartfelt   
June 27    Slaid Cleaves, An American singer-songwriter out of Austin, TX, 
July 11      Hot Club of Cowtown, An American hot jazz and Western swing trio.
July 18      Kyle Martin, Country music with a rock influence
July 25      Ivon Ulibarri & Café Mocha, Salsa dance music.

You can win a family four pack of tickets by going to newmexicolivinglocal.com.

For more information: https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/events/summer-concerts
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss