Run for the Zoo is roaring back in 2021 with our second virtual event! You helped us raise over $100,000 last year to further our mission of “making the exceptional possible at the ABQ BioPark.” Join us for Virtual Run for the Zoo, May 2-9, 2021, from anywhere at any time. Register for the 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Full Marathon. Walk, run, bike, or skate! Indoors or outdoors, your race is your choice! This year, we have added downloadable bibs and finisher certificates, as well as optional medals! Go to https://runforthezoo.org/ to register today!
ABQ Bio Park Run for the Zoo! May 2-9 2021
by: Carolyn RushPosted: / Updated: