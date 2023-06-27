NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spirit Halloween stores are now hiring nationwide for their 2023 Halloween season. A record number of locations are expected to open this year with the company set to staff 40,000 seasonal positions.

There are currently 23 job postings open for sales associates and store managers for stores across New Mexico. “This will be Spirit’s 40th season of bringing the mystique of Halloween to life and that starts each year with the hiring of our talented and enthusiastic associates and store managers,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. “We look forward to welcoming back returning team members and introducing new employees to the Spirit Halloween family as we get ready for a truly unforgettable season.”

Along with flexible schedules, Spirit Halloween employees receive a 30% discount on merchandise throughout the season. There are also retention bonuses eligibility for returning store managers.

If you’re interested, check out Spirit online or text the word “Reaper” to 85000 to apply.