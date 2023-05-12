NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) has announced its new series of online production assistant (PA) training, “breaking in.” The free training supports New Mexicans looking to begin work in the local film industry.

The role of a production assistant is an entry-level crew position that includes a variety of administrative and physical tasks on set. The online PA training sessions will be one day long and will run from May to July of 2023.

“Being a production assistant is an ideal way to launch a career in the industry, providing on-the-job training and valuable exposure to how stories are brought to life on the screen. No matter your aspiration in the film industry, learning the nuts and bolts of filmmaking as a PA is essential to success,” says Amber Dodson, NMFO Director.

The training sessions are in partnership with Silver Heart Productions and will provide participants will a comprehensive understanding of the PA role. The sessions will be taught by Michael Jones, a New Mexico resident, executive, creative, and line producer with over 28 years of experience.

The sessions will be held via Zoom, with the first session on Saturday, May 13. Participants must be New Mexico residents over the age of 18 who are available to work. To register, click here.