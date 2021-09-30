Walmart to hold hiring event for Los Lunas Distribution Center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is hiring up to 200 associates at its Los Lunas Distribution Center. They’re looking for order fillers and truck drivers.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Carlsbad boy dies of fentanyl overdose, mother and grandmother arrested for his death
- Trending: Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman
- New Mexico News: Campbell Ranch plan could bring 4,000+ homes to Edgewood area
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 29 de Septiembre 2021
Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend the hiring event on Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Distribution Center at 670 Los Morros Rd. in Los Lunas. Attendees will learn about available jobs, benefits, the application process, and more. Those wanting to apply to be a driver should apply online.
Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.80 and can reach up to $23.80 an hour based on position, shift, and schedule, and hired associates will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 in sign-on bonuses. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to a college degree.