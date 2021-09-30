Walmart to hold hiring event for Los Lunas Distribution Center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is hiring up to 200 associates at its Los Lunas Distribution Center. They’re looking for order fillers and truck drivers.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend the hiring event on Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Distribution Center at 670 Los Morros Rd. in Los Lunas. Attendees will learn about available jobs, benefits, the application process, and more. Those wanting to apply to be a driver should apply online.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.80 and can reach up to $23.80 an hour based on position, shift, and schedule, and hired associates will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 in sign-on bonuses. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to a college degree.