Walmart holds hiring event for Los Lunas distribution center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is hiring up to 40 associates for positions as order fillers to support the company’s Los Lunas grocery distribution center. In a press release, the company states that following its strong sales increases online and in stores during its February earnings announcement, Walmart is looking to fill the positions to support its growing business.

The company says that some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers. Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $16.80 per hour and based on position, can reach more than $21 an hour based on shift and schedule.

Walmart reports that all positions are considered full time which qualifies for benefits and includes medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Individuals who are interested in applying are encouraged to attend a hiring event on June 17, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 670 Los Morros Rd. NW in Los Lunas. Those who attend will learn about the company’s supply chain network, available positions, benefits, the application process, and will also have the opportunity to meet with the management team.

You can also apply for roles online at careers.walmart.com. To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.